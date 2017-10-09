Blacktown Council inviting its residents to take part in Diwali lighting competition

Feeling presence of people from Indian sub continent, the Blacktown council is encouraging residents in its local areas to decorate their houses with creative lighting on Diwali theme and enter a competition to win cash and various other prizes. Councillor Dr Moninder Singh has told SBS Punjabi that this is the first time in history that Blacktown council has formed a small team to visit the houses and make their judgement based on lighting arrangements. The competition is open till Sunday, 22nd October. You can enter by clicking the below link:





https://www.blacktown.nsw.gov.au/Community/Awards-scholarships-and-competitions/Diwali-Lights-Competition









