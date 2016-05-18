SBS Punjabi

Bobby Bhatia - Successful Entrepreneur

SBS Punjabi

Bobby

Bobby Source: Bobby

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 May 2016 at 5:06pm, updated 18 May 2016 at 8:50pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Bobby Bhatia, a successful businessman and entrepreneur shares his journey to the success.

Published 18 May 2016 at 5:06pm, updated 18 May 2016 at 8:50pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Mr Bobby Bhatia a very successful Punjabi businessman was born in India, raised in Kuwait and migrated to US when Gulf war was started. Starting from his work in University library and very small companies to pick up the basics of work ethics, he rose to be the Principal of world famous investment giant JP Morgan. Sensing the never of business uprise in Asia and pacific region, he shifted his focus to develop his business in that area and based himself in Hong Kong. Bobby tells us about his journey, his keys for being so successful, motivation, drives and what he wants to do in future. He shares his pay back to the community by mentoring and supporting brilliant and financially poor students in India. He also tells us about StockFest a platform to learn about stock market tips and tricks.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?