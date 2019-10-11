Bold Punjab: Encouraging women entrepreneurs back home

On October 11, when the world celebrates the International day of the Girl, Australia will launch Bold Punjab.





Bold Punjab is a socio-economic initiative to empower women in Punjab who have entrepreneurial dreams but lack the resources to manifest them into reality.





It is being launched simultaneously in Sydney and Chandigarh today.





Daizy Maan, the founder of Bold Punjab, is an entrepreneurship program manager in Melbourne’s Deakin University.





She took this initiative after observing for years the damage Punjab has undergone due to brain drain, drugs, agrarian crisis and more.





“We’re excited to launch Bold Punjab on the International Day of the Girl in Chandigarh and Sydney. There are so many challenges women face when it comes to entrepreneurship, especially South Asian women. Our goal is to redefine the narrative of success, build a strong community of young women who have the confidence and courage to become founders,” Ms Maan told SBS Punjabi.





The Sydney launch is sponsored by the founders of the University of New South Wales while the Chandigarh event is supported by Girls x Tech and the Australia-India Sports Educational Society.





Bold Punjab, though headquartered in Australia, is conceived as a global organisation with presence in the US, UK, Canada and of course, Punjab.





Bold Punjab exists to empower women in Punjab to become founders and leaders capable of leading our state to flourish with hope, opportunity and jobs for young people. We’re not just about education, we’re about empowerment, challenging the status quo and transformation,” says Ms Maan.





Launches similar to those in Sydney and Chandigarh will take place in the US, UK and Canada soon.





The organisation intends to profile existing young, bold leaders to redefine the narrative of success for young people. Simultaneously, they intend to select high-potential young women in Punjab with whom an entrepreneurship and leadership accelerator programme will be run, to equip them with the skills to make an impact on Punjab’s socio-economic scene.





These women will then be connected with Bold Punjab’s mentor community across the world for support.





Bold Punjab also intends to establish a seed fund to invest in the best startups with the potential to create jobs and make an impact.





To listen to this interview in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.





