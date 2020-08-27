Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reveals over one million people joined virtual prayer meet

Highlights Sushant Singh Rajput's sister organises a virtual prayer meet for the later Bollywood actor

Sushant's sister Shweta reveals more than 1 million people joined the prayer meet

The actor was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14

The actor's sister said that more than a million people joined the 24-hour spiritual meet and prayed for him on Saturday. Ms Kriti took to social media and wrote the family was "very touched" by the support they have been receiving for Sushant since his death.





Posting a picture and a video on Instagram, Ms Kirti shared how she was “feeling so elevated.”











The actor was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14.











If you are experiencing a personal crisis and need someone to talk to, please call:





Lifeline on 13 11 14 or





Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this and more news from the world of music and cinema in Punjabi.











People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





Other related news Kangna Ranaut vows to 'return Padma Shri' if her allegations of nepotism in Bollywood are proven untrue





