Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reveals over one million people joined virtual prayer meet

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his movie "Raabta" in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his movie "Raabta" in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Source: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

Published 27 August 2020 at 10:43am, updated 27 August 2020 at 10:50am
By MP Singh
Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has thanked fans around the globe for joining the virtual prayer meet for the late actor.

Highlights
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's sister organises a virtual prayer meet for the later Bollywood actor
  • Sushant's sister Shweta reveals more than 1 million people joined the prayer meet
  • The actor was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14
The actor's sister said that more than a million people joined the 24-hour spiritual meet and prayed for him on Saturday. Ms Kriti took to social media and wrote the family was "very touched" by the support they have been receiving for Sushant since his death.

Posting a picture and a video on Instagram, Ms Kirti shared how she was “feeling so elevated.”



The actor was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14.

 

If you are experiencing a personal crisis and need someone to talk to, please call:

Lifeline on 13 11 14 or

Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this and more news from the world of music and cinema in Punjabi.

 

