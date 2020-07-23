SBS Punjabi

Kangna Ranaut vows to 'return Padma Shri' if her allegations of nepotism in Bollywood are proven untrue

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood News

Kangan Ranaut Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 23 July 2020 at 10:15am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Here is our weekly news bulletin full of music, songs, and the very latest from Bollywood.

Here are some of the stories that have made it to this week's Bollywood Gupshup: 

  • Initiating the nepotism debate after the passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut has raised the stakes higher by saying " If I can’t prove what I’ve said and if things aren’t already in the public domain, I'll return my Padma Shri award;
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aradhya were also admitted to Nanavati hospital after self-isolating at home. They joined Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan at the hospital to recover from COVID-19. Big B took to Twitter to thank his fans and well-wishers for praying for his family;
  • Netflix says it's ready to release 17 Hindi films in the near future, including films like Gunjan Saxena the Kargil Girl, Raat Akeli Hai, Dolly Kitty, AK vs AK, Bombay Begums.
  • Ekta Kapoor has dedicated a mental health fund to actor Sushant Singh Rajput
