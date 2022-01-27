Bollywood Gupshup: Amid rumours of postponement, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' set to release on Visakhi

Akshay Kumar’s 'Bacchan Pandey' would now be released on 4 March, a day that marks Holi celebrations in India. Originally the film was scheduled for release on 18 January.





Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will appear together once again after decades in 'KGF Chapter-2'.





This year’s Grammy Awards would be organised on 3 April in Las Vegas.





