Bollywood Gupshup: Amid rumours of postponement, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' set to release on Visakhi

Lal Singh Chadha Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 27 January 2022 at 1:15pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Rumours were flying high that Amir Khan starrer 'Lal Singh Chadhha’s release date may get postponed due to the pandemic. But now the makers have confirmed that it is set to hit theatres on its original release date i.e. 14 April 2022. This and much more in our weekly news bulletin from Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar’s 'Bacchan Pandey' would now be released on 4 March, a day that marks Holi celebrations in India. Originally the film was scheduled for release on 18 January.

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will appear together once again after decades in 'KGF Chapter-2'.

This year’s Grammy Awards would be organised on 3 April in Las Vegas.

