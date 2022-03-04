SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Hindi film production disrupted due to Russia-Ukraine war

SBS Punjabi

Moscow, Russia

Source: Pixabay

Published 4 March 2022 at 11:48am, updated 4 March 2022 at 12:01pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

The filming of many Hindi and Telugu films that were under production in various parts of Russia has been stopped due to its war with Ukraine. This and much more in this week’s Bollywood diary.

Apart from Europe and the Gulf countries, Russia has also been in high demand for shooting Bollywood films. But now many projects remain stopped after Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine last month.

Actress Sunny Leone has done many songs recently, but her latest number Sharam Lihaaj has outnumbered most of them.

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

