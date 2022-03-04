Bollywood Gupshup: Hindi film production disrupted due to Russia-Ukraine war

Apart from Europe and the Gulf countries, Russia has also been in high demand for shooting Bollywood films. But now many projects remain stopped after Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine last month.





Actress Sunny Leone has done many songs recently, but her latest number Sharam Lihaaj has outnumbered most of them.





Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.





Advertisement

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









