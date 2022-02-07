SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child through surrogacy

Bollywood Gupshup

Surrogate parents Priyanka and Nick. Source: Twitter

Published 7 February 2022 at 1:28pm, updated 7 February 2022 at 2:07pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Global stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become parents via surrogacy. They took to Instagram to share the big news with their fans. This and much more from the other side of the silver screen in our weekly Bollywood Gupshup.

John Abraham’s new movie Attack would now be released on 25 February. Originally it was scheduled to be released on Republic Day of India but due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases, the makers have decided to postpone its release.

The Indian government has announced the Padama Shri award for Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam.

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.

