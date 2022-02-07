Bollywood Gupshup: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child through surrogacy

John Abraham’s new movie Attack would now be released on 25 February. Originally it was scheduled to be released on Republic Day of India but due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases, the makers have decided to postpone its release.





The Indian government has announced the Padama Shri award for Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam.





Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.





