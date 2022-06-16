SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Palak Tiwari to join Jassie Gill in Salman Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan'

SBS Punjabi

palak tiwari jassie gill

(L-R)Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Salman Khan Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 June 2022 at 10:15am
By Sumeet Kaur
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Following her appearance in the 'Bijlee Bijlee' music video, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is now set for her big break in Bollywood in a Salman Khan starer movie titled ‘Bhaijaan’. She is paired with Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill in this multi-starrer film. Listen to this audio report for more details...

Published 16 June 2022 at 10:15am
By Sumeet Kaur
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack