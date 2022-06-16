Bollywood Gupshup: Palak Tiwari to join Jassie Gill in Salman Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan'

(L-R)Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Salman Khan Source: Twitter
Published 16 June 2022 at 10:15am
By Sumeet Kaur
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Following her appearance in the 'Bijlee Bijlee' music video, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is now set for her big break in Bollywood in a Salman Khan starer movie titled ‘Bhaijaan’. She is paired with Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill in this multi-starrer film. Listen to this audio report for more details...
