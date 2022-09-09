SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Rakulpreet Singh and Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli releases on OTT platform

SBS Punjabi

rakulpreet.jpg

Rakulpreet Singh with Akshay Kumar Source: Twitter / IANS India on Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2022 at 10:31am, updated 9 September 2022 at 11:32am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

A new song Rabba from the film Cuttputlli starring Rakulpreet Singh and Akshay Kumar has created sensations among the audience. Listen to our weekly news bulletin from film city Mumbai, to know more about upcoming movies.

Published 9 September 2022 at 10:31am, updated 9 September 2022 at 11:32am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
READ MORE

Bollywood Gupshup: Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta's bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar

Bollywood Gupshup: Shah Rukh Khan’s glorious 30 years in Bollywood

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack