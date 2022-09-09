Bollywood Gupshup: Rakulpreet Singh and Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli releases on OTT platform
Rakulpreet Singh with Akshay Kumar Source: Twitter / IANS India on Twitter
Published 9 September 2022 at 10:31am, updated 9 September 2022 at 11:32am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
A new song Rabba from the film Cuttputlli starring Rakulpreet Singh and Akshay Kumar has created sensations among the audience. Listen to our weekly news bulletin from film city Mumbai, to know more about upcoming movies.
