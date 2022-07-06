SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Shah Rukh Khan’s glorious 30 years in Bollywood

Bollywood Gupshup

Celebrating 30 glorious years in Bollywood. Photo:https://twitter.com/SrkianRiajul Source: Twitter

Published 6 July 2022 at 4:15pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Celebrating his 30th anniversary in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has released the poster of his upcoming movie Pathan. To get an update on the new movie and song releases, listen to our weekly news bulletin from Bollywood.

Sanjay Dutt will appear in Shamshera in a totally different role of a negative character, Daroga Shudh Singh.

Actor Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to plant more trees and save the environment. Salman is busy in completing his upcoming film Bhaijaan.

Detailed information about this can be obtained by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

