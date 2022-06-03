Bollywood Gupshup: Delhi High Court slaps heavy fines on website for 'Sholay' infringement

Highlights
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui awarded the ‘Excellence in Cinema' award at French Rivera Film Festival.
- Teaser of the song ‘Kesriya’ featuring Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Brahmastra’ released.
- Famous Bollywood director Prakash Jha confirms another sequel of Rajneeti-2.
- Famous singer Guru Randhawa and YoYo Honey Singh’s latest number ‘Designer’ released.
- The first song of the upcoming movie ‘Jug Jug Jeo’ has a special Punjabi touch.
