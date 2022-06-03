SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Delhi High Court slaps heavy fines on website for 'Sholay' infringement

Sholay

Published 3 June 2022 at 3:37pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Delhi High court has imposed a fine of Rs 25 Lacs on the owner of a website and a magazine that was using the name of all-time hit Bollywood movie ‘Sholay’ for financial gains. To know more about the final court orders, listen to our weekly news bulletin.

Highlights
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui awarded the ‘Excellence in Cinema' award at French Rivera Film Festival.
  • Teaser of the song ‘Kesriya’ featuring Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Brahmastra’ released.
  • Famous Bollywood director Prakash Jha confirms another sequel of Rajneeti-2.
  • Famous singer Guru Randhawa and YoYo Honey Singh’s latest number ‘Designer’ released.
  • The first song of the upcoming movie ‘Jug Jug Jeo’ has a special Punjabi touch.
