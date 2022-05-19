Bollywood Gupshup: Sharmila Tagore returns to the screen after 11 years with film ‘Gulmohar’

Iconic star-actor Sharmila Tagore was last seen in ‘Break Ke Baad’ starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in 2010.





Talking about her comeback, the actress said, “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team ‘Gulmohar’.”





Directed by Rahul Chittella, the film revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home triggering a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family.





Advertisement

‘The Family Man’ actor Manoj Bajpayee who will also be seen playing one of the prominent characters in the film, said, “For me, there were many reasons to sign the film, firstly the narrative of the film was extremely candid and relatable. Secondly, sharing screen space with Sharmila ji was such an honour.”





Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.



