SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Sharmila Tagore returns to the screen after 11 years with film ‘Gulmohar’

SBS Punjabi

Sharmila Tagore

Source: Facebook/Sharmila Tagore

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 May 2022 at 12:17pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is all set to make a comeback after 11 years with a family drama ‘Gulmohar’, the film that also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar in lead roles. This and much more from the other side of the silver screen in our weekly Bollywood Gupshup.

Published 19 May 2022 at 12:17pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Iconic star-actor Sharmila Tagore was last seen in ‘Break Ke Baad’ starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in 2010.

Talking about her comeback, the actress said, “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team ‘Gulmohar’.”

Directed by Rahul Chittella, the film revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home triggering a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family.

Advertisement
 ‘The Family Man’ actor Manoj Bajpayee who will also be seen playing one of the prominent characters in the film, said, “For me, there were many reasons to sign the film, firstly the narrative of the film was extremely candid and relatable. Secondly, sharing screen space with Sharmila ji was such an honour.”

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack