Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer movie 'Pathaan' is set to release on 25 January 2023.
Published 6 January 2023 at 10:53am, updated 6 January 2023 at 11:33am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
The spy action drama 'Pathaan' marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on the big screen after over four years, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This and more in our weekly news segment of Bollywood Gupshup on upcoming movies and songs.
