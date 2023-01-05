SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'

SBS Punjabi

Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer movie 'Pathaan' is set to release on 25 January 2023.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 January 2023 at 10:53am, updated 6 January 2023 at 11:33am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

The spy action drama 'Pathaan' marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on the big screen after over four years, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This and more in our weekly news segment of Bollywood Gupshup on upcoming movies and songs.

Published 6 January 2023 at 10:53am, updated 6 January 2023 at 11:33am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
READ MORE

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is all set to make his Bollywood debut as an actor

Bollywood Gupshup: 'Pushpa - The Rise' film is all set to release in Russia

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?