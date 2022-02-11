SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Shahrukh Khan joins Rajkumar Hirani for his upcoming movie with a Punjabi twist

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan Source: Supplied by Harpreet Kaur

Published 11 February 2022 at 1:31pm, updated 11 February 2022 at 3:05pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
After a long break, Shah Rukh Khan is going to act in Rajkumar Hirani’s new project that is scheduled to start in March 2022. As per media reports, a shooting set of a Punjabi village is being created in Mumbai's Filmcity studio for this movie. This and much more from the other side of the silver screen in our weekly Bollywood Gupshup.

New mum Priyanka Chopra has got another jackpot. After showing her acting skills in 'Matrix Restrictions', she is going to sign yet another Hollywood movie.

The release date of horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulayian' is postponed yet again. Now it is expected to release on 20th May 2022.

Actor Sunil Grover has been admitted to the hospital for heart surgery. 

