Bollywood Gupshup: Shahrukh Khan joins Rajkumar Hirani for his upcoming movie with a Punjabi twist

New mum Priyanka Chopra has got another jackpot. After showing her acting skills in 'Matrix Restrictions', she is going to sign yet another Hollywood movie.
The release date of horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulayian' is postponed yet again. Now it is expected to release on 20th May 2022.
Actor Sunil Grover has been admitted to the hospital for heart surgery.
Advertisement
Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.
Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
Other related podcasts
Bollywood Gupshup: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child through surrogacy