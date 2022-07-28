Bollywood Gupshup: Shehnaaz Gill to debut in Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

- Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, 2022 will officially open on 12 August in cinemas with Tapsi Pannu’s Hindi film 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film was also featured at the London Film Festival and received a lot of accolades.
- Bollywood bigwig Amir Khan is promoting his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently another song named 'Kahani' was released, sung by Sonu Nigam.
- No relief for Daler Mehndi from High Court. The next hearing is on 15th September.
- Shehnaaz Gill is all set for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan.
