SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Shehnaaz Gill to debut in Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup

Shehnaz Gill to debut in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Photo: https://twitter.com/ShehnazArticles Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 July 2022 at 12:37pm, updated 28 July 2022 at 4:15pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

With her debut in Hindi movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Shehnaaz Gill has also signed another Bollywood film. This and updates on the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 in our weekly news bulletin from Bollywood.

Published 28 July 2022 at 12:37pm, updated 28 July 2022 at 4:15pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
  • Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, 2022 will officially open on 12 August in cinemas with Tapsi Pannu’s Hindi film 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film was also featured at the London Film Festival and received a lot of accolades.
  • Bollywood bigwig Amir Khan is promoting his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently another song named 'Kahani' was released, sung by Sonu Nigam.
  • No relief for Daler Mehndi from High Court. The next hearing is on 15th September.
  • Shehnaaz Gill is all set for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan.
Advertisement
Detailed information about this can be obtained by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.

Other related podcasts

Bollywood Gupshup: Singer Daler Mehndi gets two-year jail in a human trafficking case

Bollywood Gupshup: Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta's bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack