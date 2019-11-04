Book review: Dukh Da Suraj by Pakistani Punjabi poet Khalid Javaid

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Book review: Dukh Da Suraj by Pakistani Punjabi poet Khalid JavaidPlay10:36SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen The cover of 'Dukh Da Suraj'. Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.42MB)Published 4 November 2019 at 11:27amBy Masood MallhiSource: SBS In our fortnightly literary series, we review poetry collections of Punjabi poets from Pakistan. This time around, we discuss 'Dukh Da Suraj' by Khalid Javaid for you.Published 4 November 2019 at 11:27amBy Masood MallhiSource: SBSClick on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Related storiesPunjabi poetry review: Sadhar, Saah Te Suraj by Hajveri BhattiPunjabi Poetry Review: 'Harfan De Parchhawein' by Veer Sipahi ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crashDon't die without one: why every adult should have a WillWhat's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?