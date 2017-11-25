Book Review- 'Kalar Vich Gulab' by Masood Mallhi

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Book Review- 'Kalar Vich Gulab' by Masood MallhiPlay11:45SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Title Page- Kalar Vich Gulab Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.38MB)Published 25 November 2017 at 4:53pmBy Masood MallhiSource: SBS Eminent journalist from Lahore, Janab Masood Mallhi presenting book review on Kalar Vich Gulab written by Aadil Sidique. Listen to the audio.Published 25 November 2017 at 4:53pmBy Masood MallhiSource: SBSRelated StoriesThe pen sheds tears : a book reviewKitab Parch’aul ‘Sooraj Labhda Saya’ as presented by Masood MallhiKitab Parch’aul ‘Sooli Utay Sach’ as presented by Masood MallhiShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crashDon't die without one: why every adult should have a WillWhat's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?