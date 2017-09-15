Breakthrough in Eye treament by Indian doctor

Professor Chandra Bala's scientific breakthroughs are gaining international attention and benefiting patients here in Australia. Professor Bala is a leader in eye innovation, trialling and finding new ways to treat eye conditions. The Sydney ophthalmologist has been recognised for his pioneering the use of laser, instead of scissors, to cut and remove artificial lens in cataract patients. The laser technique is the first of its kind in the world. Professor Bala says it makes an otherwise complex procedure simple.















