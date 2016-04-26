Brisbane based Rashpal Heyer talks about the Punjabi representation at the ANZAC Day Parade
Brisbane ANZAC day Parade Participation Source: Photo by Baldev Nijjhar
Published 26 April 2016 at 10:46pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
ANZAC day marks the supreme sacrifice made by our soldiers in Gallipoli. Here is our conversation Brisbane based Rashpal Heyer who along with other forty members of Punjabi community participated in Brisbane suburb Sunnybanks ANZAC day Parade. Preetinder Grewal reports…
Published 26 April 2016 at 10:46pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share