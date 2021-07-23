SBS Punjabi

Brisbane reacts to winning the Olympic bid

Fireworks and celebrations in Brisbane following Brisbane's successful 2032 Summer Olympics bid

Fireworks and celebrations in Brisbane following Brisbane's successful 2032 Summer Olympics bid

Published 23 July 2021 at 3:45pm, updated 23 July 2021 at 4:09pm
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by MP Singh
Great things are being predicted for Brisbane now it has won the right to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympics Games. It will be the third time Australia has hosted the games, and it is tipped to bring an economic boost for the state.

Brisbane will now have over a decade to prepare for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.  

It's the longest planning period in the  Games' history. 

Unlike other Olympics,  Brisbane 2032 is being pitched as a cost-neutral event. 

Existing venues will be used to keep down costs, but a wider infrastructure boom is anticipated.  

Dominique Lamb is the CEO of the National Retail Association.

It's going to mean that many of our regional retailers are going to be able to trade-off just the excitement of not only infrastructure being built and more people having money in their pockets because of job creation and tourism.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

