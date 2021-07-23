Brisbane reacts to winning the Olympic bid

Brisbane will now have over a decade to prepare for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.





It's the longest planning period in the Games' history.





Unlike other Olympics, Brisbane 2032 is being pitched as a cost-neutral event.





Existing venues will be used to keep down costs, but a wider infrastructure boom is anticipated.





Dominique Lamb is the CEO of the National Retail Association.





It's going to mean that many of our regional retailers are going to be able to trade-off just the excitement of not only infrastructure being built and more people having money in their pockets because of job creation and tourism.





