Brisbane Sikhs smash record for highest number of on-the-spot organ donor registrations

Published 31 January 2020 at 2:15pm, updated 31 January 2020 at 2:36pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
An organ donation drive received an overwhelming response from the Sikh community in Brisbane. A total of 250 people signed up for the donation in just four hours.

For the Sikh community in Brisbane, the idea of an organ donation drive started as a way to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikh faith, Guru Nanak in October.

With the help of Donate Life Queensland, they set up a stall at the local gurudwara on the first day of the festivities, and the response was "overwhelming."

Armed with pamphlets, goodies, and in-language information, they signed up 250 people in four hours, smashing the Donate Life record for the highest number of on-the-spot registrations.

And over the four days of festivities, that number jumped to nearly 800.  

                               


