Brisbane Sikhs smash record for highest number of on-the-spot organ donor registrations

For the Sikh community in Brisbane, the idea of an organ donation drive started as a way to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikh faith, Guru Nanak in October.
With the help of Donate Life Queensland, they set up a stall at the local gurudwara on the first day of the festivities, and the response was "overwhelming."
Armed with pamphlets, goodies, and in-language information, they signed up 250 people in four hours, smashing the Donate Life record for the highest number of on-the-spot registrations.
And over the four days of festivities, that number jumped to nearly 800.
