Budget 2020: Concerns over Australia’s migration cap, humanitarian, partner and family visa provisions

The national migration program remains capped at 160,000 places a year and the family stream will be limited.





An English language component is one hurdle partner visa applicants will be expected to pass.





The Chief Executive of the Federation of Ethnic Communities Councils of Australia (FECCA), Mohammad Al-Khafaji, is worried some partners could miss out because of that requirement.





"We're also concerned and we think it's a huge missed opportunity for the government to address. There are a lot of temporary visa-holders here in Australia who are willing to work in critical industries that are affected by COVID-19 such as health, aged care and agriculture industries, who have been crying out for a workforce in exchange for fast-tracking pathways to permanent residency."





Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge says there will be 13,750 places allocated under the 2020-21 federal budget for the Humanitarian Program.





That decision has disappointed the Refugee Council of Australia because it says the program has now been cut back from the 20,000 places a year at the 2013 election.





Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report.





That story by Stephanie Corsetti for SBS News, produced by Preetinder Singh Grewal for SBS Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.



