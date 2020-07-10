‘Tips for successful visa application’: Love and partner visas in the time of COVID-19

According to the Migration Institute of Australia, just under half of the partner visas lodged in the last financial year were granted.





John Hourigan, the national director of the Migration Institute of Australia says of the 85,000 partner visa lodgements in the queue, only 40,000 were processed this financial year.





In the COVID-19 environment, partner visa applicants are expected to experience further delays than the usual average processing time of 18 months.





That means you’ve already got an over two year wait period of applications in the pipeline.

Maggie Taaffe, principal lawyer and migration agent at AHWC Immigration Lawyers says inconsistency and the lack of transparency with visa outcomes have caused stress and anxiety among her clients who are unable to visit their partners in Australia or abroad.





Please note that the comments provided in this article are general advice only and do not apply to all circumstances. If you are concerned about your visa status, it is best that you seek legal advice as soon as possible.





