Preet Bhullar used to be shy. Now she is Cairns top TikToker

Preet Bhullar is Cairns number 1 TikToker and one of the top 100 influencers on the video-hosting platform in Queensland.





She started her journey on social media in 2019 with her lip-sync videos but found stardom with her acting stint in self-written comedy skits on TikTok, often delivered with a punch and a moral to take home.



Ms Bhullar, who hails from Amritsar in north India, migrated to Australia with her husband and newborn in 2013.





Now a mother of two, the TikTok star tells SBS Punjabi that the fact that she is QLD's top influencer today was unthinkable a few years ago.





"I was too shy to speak. Even today, I don't really speak in my videos. I only express through my acts," she shares.



Ms Bhullar takes inspiration from everyday life and uses satire in her acts to reach out to her audience in India, Australia, Canada and UAE.





"I started making short funny videos in 2019, bringing attention to important societal issues. I never imagined people would love them so much.





"My ideas for skits are usually inspired by humour in everyday events that we often overlook," she shares.





But while TikTok is her passion, Ms Bhullar says her career defines her.





She works as a customer service assistant manager at Woolworths and was recently awarded the checkout operator of the year statewide and then nationwide by the supermarket giant.





"Winning the checkout operator award was surely the best moment of my life," says Ms Bhullar, who has been nicknamed 'ninja' for her speedy checkout skills.





With the largest share of 37.4 per cent in the grocery retail market, Woolworths employs over 200,000 employees and has been doing the annual checker awards for over five decades.





"I first won the best customer operator in my zone, then state and then in late 2022, I was handpicked as the country's best checkout operator among seven finalists at an event in Sydney," she recalls.



Ms Bhullar attributes her personal and professional success to her family and friends.





"I am glad to have people around me at work and home who always motivate me, support me and genuinely cheer for me and appreciate my achievements," she adds.



