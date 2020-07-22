‘Dancing the pandemic away’: Gursher and Jorja’s videos go viral on TikTok

Highlights Dance duo Gursher Singh Heer and Jorja Crisp have become TikTok sensations

Their choreographed short videos have attracted more than 3 million views on TikTok

Mr Heer said their motivation is to see people smile amid stressful times during the COVID-19 pandemic

Gursher Singh Heer and Jorja Crisp’s collaborative dance videos have suddenly made them “online dancing stars”.





Within the last three months, a set of eight videos have attracted over 3 million views - with one video alone clocking around 1.6 million views on TikTok.





In some of the short videos presented, Miss Crisp is seen dancing to a pop song, with Mr Heer first dancing to the same beats and then breaking into Bhangra over a Punjabi song. Gursher Singh Heer and Jorja Crisp's videos have attracted over 3 million views on TikTok. Source: Supplied





Mr Heer, who is a Melbourne-based security guard and a dance-enthusiast is amazed at this “success”.





“That’s a big recognition for this small effort! I am very proud to be part of this unique choreography,” he told SBS Punjabi.





“I only commit to these short projects during my break-time or after work. At no stage do these activities interfere with my commitment towards work.”





The videos were captured by a mobile phone outside a Woolworth store at Langwarrin, a suburb 43 km south-east of Melbourne, in late April 2020.





The collaborative effort had since gone viral after being shared by many Punjabi celebrities including Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma.





Jorja Crisp who works at the Woolworths posted these videos on her TikTok profile. Source: Supplied





Thousands of social media users have admired and shared these videos posted on the TikTok profiles of Mr Heer @gurshersinghheer and Miss Crisp @jorjacrisp.





The dance duo has also been praised for "putting a smile" on the faces of people who have been forced to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.





Melbourne-based Manpreet Singh said he watched all the videos shared by these “online dancing stars”.





They are just dancing the pandemic away! I am in love with their videos.

“This pandemic has forced me to work from home, which sometimes can be stressful, but my thanks to this dancing-couple who tend to spark a dull moment into a smile," Mr Singh added.





“Couldn’t have seen a better video today”, said another TikTok user. Gursher Singh Heer is the founder, director of Heer Bhangra Academy in Melbourne. Source: Supplied





Hailing from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, India, Mr Heer came to Australia in 2015 as an international student.





Mr Heer started the Heer Bhangra Academy at Oakleigh in Melbourne’s south-east in 2018.





“Our dance academy has now expanded to six different parts across Melbourne. I am very thankful for the love and support that I’ve had from over 300 families who are connected to us. They are like my extended family,” he said.





Mr Heer said that before the COVID pandemic, they had over 400 participants that used to take dance classes at the dance academy which is now spread across six different parts across Melbourne.





“We have a variety of participants who belong to a wide range of age groups between 5 to 50 years. I am very proud to share this success story of our dance academy,” he said. Gursher Singh Heer taking a selfie with some of the young participants at his dance academy. Source: Supplied





Mr Heer said the motivation behind these videos is to see people smile amid stressful times during the COVID-19 pandemic.





“This is just a type of light entertainment to bring some positivity, support and fun to anyone who struggles to adjust the current environment,” he said.





“If you see someone having a bad day go make them smile. This is the reason and motivation behind making these videos apart from spreading the love of multiculturism in Australia.”





Mr Heer said he plans on producing more videos with similar themes sometime soon.





“Bhangra [Punjabi dance form] is my passion and I would continue with my efforts to promote it within my own community and beyond,” he added.





