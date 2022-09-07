SBS Punjabi

Campaign for national human rights act

SBS Punjabi

Protesters hold placards during a rally for refugee rights at Sydney Town Hall in Sydney, Sunday, 24 July 2022

The push for protection of vulnerable people' s rights, including those with disabilities, refugees and asylum seekers. Source: AAP / AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 September 2022 at 10:46am
By Cassandra Bain, MP Singh
Source: SBS

Calls are growing for the introduction of a federal human rights act to help protect society's most vulnerable, including refugees and asylum seekers.

Published 7 September 2022 at 10:46am
By Cassandra Bain, MP Singh
Source: SBS
New research by Amnesty International shows almost three-quarters of Australians support stronger laws protecting their rights...as well as for those unable to speak up for themselves.

Across the nation, more than 1200 people with cognitive and mental impairment live in indefinite detention, despite never having been convicted of a crime.

When declared unfit to stand trial, experts say that many end up stuck under court orders with no right to appeal.

Advertisement
Dr Piers Gooding is a senior research fellow at Melbourne Law School.

This so-called special defence means they aren't able to access the same rights as others and other accused persons and they can end up being detained far in excess of what they would have received in a typical trial, this is a clear human rights issue. It's been flagged as a human rights issue by the UN committee on the rights of persons with disabilities, now it's found that several individuals in Australia have had their rights to access justice, to equality before the law and even to freedom from cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment violated.
READ MORE

Too many people unable to access basic human rights in Australia: Amnesty

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack