Campaign teaches school students how to deal with cyber-bullying and racism

Teenage bullying on smart phone Source: The Image Bank RF
Published 21 February 2020 at 3:20pm, updated 21 February 2020 at 3:50pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Meenakshi Sharma
Source: SBS
A program being used in Victorian schools to help students deal with religious, racial and cultural intolerance will be expanded to schools right across Australia. The group that developed the program says the expansion comes at a critical time. Meenakshi Sharma reports.....
Published 21 February 2020 at 3:20pm, updated 21 February 2020 at 3:50pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Meenakshi Sharma
Source: SBS
Share