Cancer - Know the Treatment

Cancer

Source: Pixabay

Published 13 July 2016 at 9:46pm, updated 14 July 2016 at 1:47pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Preeti McCarthy from SBS Punjabi talks about the main types of Cancers occurring amonst men and women and it’s treatment.

Dr Nirdosh Gogna is a Brisbane based Radiation Oncologist and an expert in the field of Cancer treatment.

Dr Gogna tells us that although most breast and cervical cancer cases in are found in women over the age of 50, yet, due to our changing lifestyle, many cases are being detected in younger women. Once detected, Dr Gogna explains in detail, the treatments that are available to patients to either recover fully or increase their longevity, depending on the type and stage of cancer.

Cancer in women
Source: Flickr


In the case of men, Dr Gogna talks about bowel and prostate cancer and its treatment. He insists that men should not take their health lightly and should consult a doctor at the slightest doubt about their health.

Doctors Examining brain scans in hospital side view
Doctors Examining X-Rays Source: AAP


Dr Nirdosh Gogna advices everyone, especially people of Indian origin, to leave behind the conservative thinking and shyness about discussing health issues with family or doctors and regularly participate in screening tests and assessments, most of which are available free of cost through government clinics. He also says that to live a healthy and balanced life, one must partake in the pleasures of life in moderation and include a lot of exercise and healthy food in their life. 

