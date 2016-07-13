Cancer - Know the Treatment

Dr Nirdosh Gogna is a Brisbane based Radiation Oncologist and an expert in the field of Cancer treatment.





Dr Gogna tells us that although most breast and cervical cancer cases in are found in women over the age of 50, yet, due to our changing lifestyle, many cases are being detected in younger women. Once detected, Dr Gogna explains in detail, the treatments that are available to patients to either recover fully or increase their longevity, depending on the type and stage of cancer.





Source: Flickr





In the case of men, Dr Gogna talks about bowel and prostate cancer and its treatment. He insists that men should not take their health lightly and should consult a doctor at the slightest doubt about their health.





Doctors Examining X-Rays Source: AAP



