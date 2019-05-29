Cancer research project named after Victoria's Sikh community; more to come!

One in two Australians are diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85, and the Cancer Council encourages all Australians to participate in events like Australia's Biggest Morning Tea to raise awareness and also to raise funds.





For the past 15 years, on every year on the last Sunday of May, family and friends of Amarjit Sidhu have organised Australia’s Biggest Morning tea at Sri Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha Gurudwara in Blackburn.





From humble beginnings in the year 2005, when just over $1,000 was raised, the collections have grown steadily every year, with the last year’s fundraiser collecting well over $13,000.





In the year 2014, the annual collection crossed $5,000 for the first time and the Cancer Council was able to commission a special research project into lung cancer with that. Certificate from the Cancer Council acknowledging the The Sikh Community Research Award Source: SBS Punjabi





Mrs Sidhu, the driver of this fundraising effort at the Blackburn Gurudwara told SBS Punjabi, “ Cancer Council called me to ask who should they name the project after, and I suggested it should be the Sikh Community of Victoria.”





‘They further asked if it was ok to use these funds for research into lung cancer and I said it just doesn’t matter which cancer we are helping alleviate, as long as we’re helping the bigger cause.”





SBS Punjabi has also spoken to Cancer Council who says, “If a supporter raises $5,000 or more they are eligible for a research award that they can name in honour of someone.





The outcomes of the two year long project funded by Sikh community Source: Cancer Council





“In the case of the Sikh community project, it funded a two-year research which specifically looked into ‘Defining the role of RBM5 gene in lung cancer. It looked at treatment, causes and early detection of lung cancer.”





Cancer Council also added, “More research awards can definitely be named after the Sikh community if more than $5,000 are raised" during Australia's Biggest Morning Tea and banked in that any year.





So far, $66,000 has been raised by Mrs Sidhu and her group of volunteers, not taking into account the latest edition of Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea held at the Blackburn gurudwara on Sunday, May 26.





Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at the Blackburn Gurudwara on May 26 Source: SBS Punjabi





Hundreds of people attended, including children studying Punjabi in the language school which runs on the premises.





But this has been a very personal campaign for Amarjit Sidhu, who told SBS Punjabi what inspired her to get involved.





“My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer just over 15 years ago. She lives in Penang (Malaysia), and I was here in Melbourne when I found out.”





Amarjit Sidhu (back row, second from right), with her family and friends who help with the fund raiser Source: SBS Punjabi





Devastated at the news and booked to travel to Malaysia the very next day, Mrs Sidhu called up Cancer Council, seeking more information about breast cancer and what to expect.





“The volunteers who spoke to me were just wonderful. They told me everything I needed to know, consoled me and empowered me to travel overseas the next day.”





Source: SBS Punjabi





“Even after I returned from Malaysia, the volunteers would check on me, find out how my mother is going, and when she had to have a mastectomy, they explained everything to me in detail. They even called my mum’s doctor in Malaysia and reassured me that she was in safe hands.”





That inspired Mrs Sidhu to “give something back to the community.”





“It’s very easy to take, but we must also remember to give – just give to any cause that inspires you,” she said.





Seeing Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea at the Blackburn gurudwara grow year by year, Mrs Sidhu feels elated and inspired to do more.





Funds collected at the Blackburn Gurudwara during the Biggest Morning Tea since 2005 Source: SBS Punjabi





Hervindar Kaur, one of the volunteers who has been involved in this endeavour at the Blackburn Gurudwara from the very start told SBS Punjabi, "This year, the Gurudwara at Hoppers Crossing also hosted a similar event and I sincerely hope that other places of worship will also follow suit."





Mrs Sidhu says, “Now a days, almost every family is affected by cancer. Let’s all do our bit and give back to our community.”





