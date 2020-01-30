Cannabis decriminalisation comes into effect in ACT

ACT has become the first jurisdiction to decriminalise the personal use of cannabis. The ACT's Chief Minister, Andrew Barr, says the law is a reflection of changing community values.





"I think it reflects the values of this community that we want our law enforcement to focus on organised crime and large scale production of illicit drugs and that we don't want to penalise or stigmatise users, particularly small-scale recreational users."





But the Federal Government has warned under Commonwealth law it's still a criminal offence to possess cannabis and, despite the change, users in the ACT could still be charged.





The Labor Member of the Legislative Assembly who pushed for the bill, Michael Petterson, says the Federal Government is scare-mongering.





"There exists a Commonwealth cannabis offence, there is no disputing that, but what we're saying is that there is a defence to that offence. The defence that is written by the Commonwealth Government is that if your cannabis possession is excused or justified by a state or territory law, that provides a complete defence."



