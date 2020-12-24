Captain Amrinder Ghuman is the first Australian Sikh to win this scholarship worth over $200,000

Highlights Captain Amrinder Ghuman is one of 13 people to win the 2021 John Monash Scholarship

Since 2001, there have been 215 John Monash Scholars, and Capt Ghuman is the first-ever Sikh Australian to receive this distinction

Capt Ghuman has led troops on missions in Australia, Fiji, Iraq and PNG, and wishes to serve as many people as possible

Ever since the inception of the John Monash Scholarship program in 2001, just over 200 Australians with “significant leadership potential, who are outstanding in their chosen fields and aspire to make the world a better place”, have won it.





Captain Amrinder Singh Ghuman is among the 13 people named by the John Monash Foundation as winners of this prestigious scholarship in 2021, and in doing so, he has become the first Sikh Australian to receive this honour.





He told SBS Punjabi , “I believe John Monash Scholars are chosen on the basis of three things - leadership skills, academic excellence coupled with the desire to develop further through education, and the intention to serve the wider community.”





Advertisement

He believes his track record in the Australian Army, of pursuing higher education, as well as his Sikh faith which ingrained the concept of sewa (service), were instrumental in landing him this prestigious scholarship.





READ MORE A Turbaned Troop Commander in the Australian Army trains combat engineers







“I have been a military engineer officer for 10 years, with more than five years experience of commanding soldiers and leading diverse teams in remote regions of Australia, the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East.





“After studying civil engineering during my military training at ADFA during 2010-2014 and completing a Masters in Project Management, I’ll now pursue a Masters in Business Administration to accelerate my impact and further excel as an Australian Army officer in delivering infrastructure in regions critical to Australia’s interest.”





Source: Capt Ghuman





In addition to academic excellence and service to the nation as a member of the Royal Australian Engineers, Capt Ghuman believes his personal identity as a Sikh has a lot to do with his success story.





“I have learnt over the past decade that my identity, my background, my values are not a baggage when growing up in Australia, in fact, they are assets. My background gives me unique tools and ideas that are different to conventional thinking.”





He adds, “My values, specifically the concept of sewa are the cornerstone of my leadership style and were critical to my growth as a leader. I knew myself, I was comfortable in my skin, and I was then able to lead others.”





The scholarship funds $70,000 per year for up to three years, for the John Monash Scholar to earn higher education at an overseas university.





Capt Ghuman says, “I hope to complete my MBA either from London Business School in the UK, or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the USA.”





Officer Cadet Ami at the Australian Defence Force Academy, 2010 Source: Capt Ghuman





Born in the northern state of Punjab in India, he moved to Australia in early childhood, when his parents arrived as new migrants in Sydney in 1997. After completing Year 12, he joined the Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA) in 2010, and throughout his younger years, was involved with Sikh Youth Australia, never failing to attend their annual Sikh youth camps.





“I applied all the leadership skills I learnt during my army training at these youth camps, and encourage all the youth out there to do the same with their professional skills – apply them in your personal sphere of life,” he said.





Capt Ghuman feels it is a special honour to be named the first Sikh recipient of the John Monash Scholarship.





“I feel very proud to represent the Sikh community and hope to become a positive ambassador,” he said. “My identity is an automatic form of distinction. In a society that constantly wants to be noticed, Guru Gobind Singh has blessed me with a distinctive identity.”





Capt Ghuman in the Pilbara region working on a project for the indigenous community of Jigalong Source: Capt Ghuman





Reflecting further on his identity he said, “I knew the Army was the place for me for two reasons. I grew up listening to the sakhis (stories) of Guru Hargobind Sahib's, Guru Gobind Singh's, Banda Singh Bahadur's, Baba Deep Singh's and Saragarhi Sikhs' bravery. I wanted to test my mettle, see if the blood of my forebears flowed through me.”





“Secondly, I wanted a career of service. The Army is a force for good, that is always employed in the regions that are the most desperate, where hope is at its lowest. I wanted to be there for others, and I wanted to lead/influence the Army’s efforts. That is why I joined as an Australian Army officer.”





Capt Ghuman during Operation Okra in Iraq, 2019 Source: Capt Ghuman





Previously, Capt Ghuman has commanded soldiers on various deployments in Australia, Fiji and Iraq.





“My first international deployment came in 2016 when Fiji was hit by a tropical cyclone, and Australian troops were involved in rebuilding and reconstruction. As a Troop Commander, I led 70 Australian and Fijian soldiers during that deployment, clearing the debris and rebuilding schools, hospitals and churches,” he recounts.





In the year 2018 he was deployed in Iraq, working alongside US, Australian and Iraqi special forces, providing engineering support in planning and reconstruction in the wake of the severe damage inflicted by Islamic State militants.





This was followed by a stint in Papua New Guinea in 2019 where he was involved in the construction of a navy base.





Source: Capt Ghuman





Capt Ghuman is keen to serve as many people as possible, and also wishes to champion diversity in the Australian Public Service, as reflected in the essay he submitted as part of the assessment for the John Monash Scholarship:





Diversity is particularly important in the Public Service, where values of impartiality and representativeness, are best championed by a diverse workforce. Meeting the needs and desires of society requires a Public Service which embodies the population it serves.





I learnt the importance of this, on Anzac Day 2017, when a conversation with a mother and daughter, both resplendent in hijabs, left an indelible impression. The mother explained that my presence, a visible minority, meant that being a cadet was no longer just an extracurricular activity for her daughter, but an initial step in a viable career. This exemplifies the fact that the public service is uniquely placed to champion diversity in society, especially departments with high visibility such as the Australian Defence Force. In this regard there is no doubt that significant progress has been made, however I believe my professional success will help in achieving this vision.





A formal picture of Capt Ghuman taken in the year 2018 Source: Capt Ghuman





To hear the interview with Captain Amrinder Singh Ghuman, click on the audio link above.













































