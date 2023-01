On the evening of August the 9th, 10 million households and close to 24 million people will take part in the 2016 Census.











It's set to be Australia's biggest-ever on-line event.





Sixty-five per cent of those surveyed are expected to do so by computer - rather than the traditional paper form - and 38,000 field officers will be out in force to ensure all goes to plan. The Australian Bureau of Statistics has launched a recruitment drive to fill those temporary jobs.