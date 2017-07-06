Census Director congratulates Punjabi community for exemplary participation

Half a century ago, in 1966 Census, Indian community was only 2% and English was 30%. Fast forward 50 years, and this trend has drastically changed. The Indian community has gone up to 7.5% whereas English community has gone down to approximately 10% of new migrants, emigrating to Australia.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, the Director of Census 2016 was extremely complimentary of the Indian community in general, and the Punjabi community in particular, who took pains to fill out the forms on Census night last year - which helps ABS in accurately charting the current snapshot of Australia. (Hear her interview by clicking on the link above)





Sue Taylor, Director of Census 2016, presenting some data at the launch in Sydney Source: SBS Punjabi





Here are some more highlights of the census, which was shared with multicultural media on July 5, by the Australian Bureau of Statistics:





· Over 50% of Australia’s population has migrated from 5 nations and India is one of them.





· Undercount is still big and concerning - but has been reduced since 2011 census.





· In NSW based stats, China and India are the top nations from where people have migrated in last 5 years.





· In current Census, over 50% increase from last census is recorded for Indian community .





· First generation migrants in NSW are mostly in 30-39 years age bracket, and that forms 52% of the whole migration.





Multicultural media and community leaders present at the ABS briefing in Sydney Source: SBS Punjabi









