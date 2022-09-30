Century-old ledger written in Punjabi script offers rare insight into WA’s Sikh pioneers

Tarun Preet Singh from the Sikh Association of WA (SAWA) says the ledger, which is 100 to 120 years old, contains records written in Gurmukhi - the official script of the Punjabi language used in Punjabi, India.





Mr Singh, who is based in Perth, calls this discovery a “proud” moment.





“Canning Vale's Sikh Gurudwara got an email that some old leather ledger with transactions written in Punjabi script had been found and that the Western Australia Museum wanted help with the translations," he tells SBS Punjabi.





"The Gurudwara's president forwarded the email to me, and learning about this antique find was kind of winning the lottery for me," says Mr Singh, who is actively engaged in uncovering Sikh history in Australia.



"We went to the regional area of Dongara to see those 'treasures' in person, and now we want to share this with the broader community,” he adds.





Mr Singh says the SAWA, in collaboration with Dongara Museum, are organising a 'Sikh History Open Day’ on October 1 to share stories of the unique historical Australian connection of Sikhs.





Three buses filled with members of the WA Sikh community will be visiting Dongara and its surrounds to see the artefacts and historical buildings in relation to early Sikh settlers.





"Elder Australians from the Dongara community will share the Sikh history that they know,” Mr Singh says.



Entries are written in Punjabi script. Credit: Supplied by Tarun Preet Singh. What is in the ledger?





Mr Singh claims the newly discovered account book offers rare insight into the largely forgotten Sikh community of Dongara of over 100 years ago.





"The ledger includes transactions and records written in Gurmukhi, which shows that even 100 years ago, Sikh settlers were established businessman in Australia and used to do their day-to-day transactions in their own language."





"The entries also show that the currency used in those times was pounds,” he adds.





Mr Singh credited the discovery to Western Australia Museum’s search efforts to find old artefacts as a part of its expansion program.





"Someone found those ledgers from the ashes and put them in the Dongara Museum; these particular ledgers didn't get burnt due to their thickness."



Credit: Supplied by Tarun Preet Singh. ‘History guides us about our rich Australin heritage’





Mr Singh explains that the Sikh community’s roots in WA go back around 120 years.





This rich history is found in the stories of early Sikh settlers, like Sojan Singh, documented in various archival records.





"Sojan Singh, one of the few early Punjabi settlers of WA, owned a store and even a holiday home in Donagara."





While the store’s building is now heritage-listed, it is in a dilapidated condition.





"Sojan Singh died in 1920 and was married to a Catholic Australian lady.





"Being Catholic, his wife buried him, but in 1922, the Sikh community collaboratively got the body from the grave and got him cremated according to Sikh rituals."



(L) Grave of Sojan Singh (R) Cremation ceremony of Sojan Singh. Credit: Supplied by Tarun Preet Singh. "We are going to see those historical sites as well during our Sikh History Open Day," he conveys.





Mr Singh says the Geraldton and Dongara areas were booming regions for the pioneer Sikhs of WA, including Sojan Singh, Pola Singh, Ruhr Singh and Anzac Nain Singh Sailani, who all belonged to these regions.



