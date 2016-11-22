Changes to temporary work visas mean faster processing

Families at airport Source: AAP
Published 22 November 2016 at 4:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Applying for a temporary work visa to Australia will be cheaper and quicker from mid-November.The Department of Immigration and Border Protection is promising an easier visa application process for individuals and their sponsors. The changes from November 19 affect specialised professionals, domestic and religious workers amongst others wanting to enter Australia for short-term work. Preeti McCarthy finds out more.
