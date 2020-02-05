SBS Punjabi

Check your eyes before it’s too late

Get ready for World Glaucoma Week 2019!

Published 5 February 2020 at 6:12pm, updated 12 February 2020 at 3:14pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Not everyone has the time to get their eyes checked regularly. With the eyes responsible for so much of our daily activities, and 93 per cent of people aged over 55 affected by long-term vision disorders, specialists say it is essential that you don’t leave it until it’s too late.

Glaucoma is a serious eye disease affecting one in eight people aged over 80 and around three per cent of the Australian population. Unfortunately, only half of people with glaucoma are diagnosed.
Centre for Eye Research Australia
’s research fellow Dr Jennifer Fan Gaskin, a glaucoma specialist and a practising ophthalmologist, says glaucoma is often diagnosed only after a significant vision loss.

Glaucoma is usually asymptomatic until the disease is very very advanced when they’re only left with a tunnel vision, and even then, often the brain fills in the gap, so even my patients with advanced glaucoma are often unaware that they’ve the lost majority of their vision.

