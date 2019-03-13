SBS Punjabi

Ignoring labels on food may put your health at risk

SBS Punjabi

food labels

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 March 2019 at 6:51pm, updated 14 March 2019 at 11:44am
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Facts and figures on the outside about the food packed inside containers can be confusing but ignoring them is never a good idea.

Published 13 March 2019 at 6:51pm, updated 14 March 2019 at 11:44am
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
How seriously do we pay attention to labels on packaged food? We may not consider it important enough to firstly, stop and read labels before adding packaged edible items into our shopping trolley, and secondly, to gather knowledge about commonly seen terms like ‘all natural’, ‘no added sugar,’ ‘salt reduced,’ or ‘low fat.’ You may wonder, what should you monitor: per serve or per 100 gm? Making the right choice is what ‘smart eating’ is all about.

Sydney-based dietitian Simran Grover accords no less importance to the contents of these labels than to the food inside the container. In a detailed discussion with SBS Punjabi over the lack of awareness about either the nutrition panel or the ingredients list on packaged foodstuff, Ms Grover breaks down the complex facts and figures into a few simple formulae which you can apply to make the right choice about smart eating. We help you demystify the confusion.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Related stories

Are you following sea salt and sugar-free diets?

Punjabi diet: what are we eating wrong?

Why do Punjabis struggle with their weight during the festive season?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?