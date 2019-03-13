Ignoring labels on food may put your health at risk

How seriously do we pay attention to labels on packaged food? We may not consider it important enough to firstly, stop and read labels before adding packaged edible items into our shopping trolley, and secondly, to gather knowledge about commonly seen terms like ‘all natural’, ‘no added sugar,’ ‘salt reduced,’ or ‘low fat.’ You may wonder, what should you monitor: per serve or per 100 gm? Making the right choice is what ‘smart eating’ is all about.





Sydney-based dietitian Simran Grover accords no less importance to the contents of these labels than to the food inside the container. In a detailed discussion with SBS Punjabi over the lack of awareness about either the nutrition panel or the ingredients list on packaged foodstuff, Ms Grover breaks down the complex facts and figures into a few simple formulae which you can apply to make the right choice about smart eating. We help you demystify the confusion.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.





