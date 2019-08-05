SBS Punjabi

'Choosing the manner and time of death': What are Victoria's new VAD laws?

SBS Punjabi

The mother-of-three has become the first person in Victoria to end her life under the state's new voluntary assisted dying laws.

Source: iStock

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2019 at 11:31am, updated 5 August 2019 at 1:53pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

In support of the concept of Dying with Dignity, Victoria became the first state in Australia, to implement the Voluntary Assisted Dying law in June this year. One person has already used the first permit to be issued under this legislation, to end their life.

Published 5 August 2019 at 11:31am, updated 5 August 2019 at 1:53pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
On 19 June 2019, Victoria became the first Australian state to enact the Voluntary Assisted Dying law. Whilst some members of the community have expressed their reservations on moral or religious grounds, one family has already embraced the opportunity and gone through the option of VAD.

Dr Sandeep Bhagat, a palliative care specialist in Melbourne and a member of the VAD Committee at Peninsula Health, has been speaking passionately about focusing on 'living with dignity' - the principle on which palliative care givers operate. 

"I'm not registered as a doctor who can provide the choice of Voluntary Assisted Dying to patients, since my focus is to improve the quality of life of patients towards the end of their lives, and to support their families. My focus is on life," he told SBS Punjabi. 
Dr Sandeep Bhagat
Dr Sandeep Bhagat Source: SBS Punjabi


However, Dr Bhagat has been involved in the consultation process which led to the passage of the VAD law.

He says there are many safeguards built into the Victorian legislation, so that there is little room for misuse or margin of error.

In this interview, he shines a light on all the nuances of the new law, like:

  • Who is 'eligible' to opt for VAD?
  • Can family members request for it?
  • Can people travel from interstate to Victoria to avail of the VAD option?
  • What does the process involve?
To hear his interview, click on the audio link above.

To read more about this in Punjabi,
click here
to community information released by the Victorian Government. 



Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
Latest from SBS Punjabi

‘Humanity is my religion and this is my gift of life’

‘Humanity is my religion and this is my gift of life’

‘Humanity is my religion and this is my gift of life’

‘Great move’: Australia's work and holiday visa to open for Indians

'Never fall into that trap': Some parents go into denial after autism diagnosis, says expert



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?