Chota Ghallughara - The bloodiest massacres in Sikh history

Chotta Ghallughara Source: Photo by Sikh Research Inst
Published 17 May 2016 at 11:11pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Today on 17th May, we commemorate one of the bloodiest massacres in Sikh history. Known as Chota Ghallughara, around 10,000-15,000 Sikhs were killed in a battle on a single day in Kahnuvan, near Gurdaspur, about 130 kilometres to the north-east of Lahore, besides another few thousand that were capture and publically executed later. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...
Published 17 May 2016 at 11:11pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share