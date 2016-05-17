SBS Punjabi

Chota Ghallughara - The bloodiest massacres in Sikh history

Chotta Ghallughara

Chotta Ghallughara Source: Photo by Sikh Research Inst

Published 17 May 2016 at 11:11pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Today on 17th May, we commemorate one of the bloodiest massacres in Sikh history. Known as Chota Ghallughara, around 10,000-15,000 Sikhs were killed in a battle on a single day in Kahnuvan, near Gurdaspur, about 130 kilometres to the north-east of Lahore, besides another few thousand that were capture and publically executed later. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

