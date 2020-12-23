Christmas restrictions announced for Sydney residents, as officials work to contain the Northern Beaches outbreak

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the new limits on household gatherings over Christmas are 'modest' and aimed at containing the spread of the virus.





Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid says he welcomes the new restrictions, saying the current restrictions should remain in place until zero community transmission is achieved.





Advertisement

The eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 in New South Wales is a Qantas worker who recently returned from overseas and then boarded a domestic flight from Darwin to Sydney on December 18.





South Australia has officially declared the elimination of the Parafield coronavirus outbreak. It has been four weeks since the last coronavirus case linked to the outbreak went into quarantine.





Queensland's Premier is making no apologies for her state's re-instated hard border policy in response to a New South Wales coronavirus outbreak.





Australia's agriculture producers will be supported to find new markets for their products under a 72.7 m illion dollar funding boost announced today.





A Perth man has been charged with terror offences over allegations he was inciting a politically motivated terror attack overseas.





South Australia's ban on single-use plastics, such as straws and cutlery, will come into force from March next year.





Organisers expect Sunday night's A-League season opener between Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur FC to go ahead without crowd limits at Western Sydney Stadium [[in Parramatta]].





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus









