SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News 22 December 2020: COVID-19 updates from around Australia

SBS Punjabi

New South Wales Health is encouraging residents of Moss Vale and surrounds to monitor for symptoms, with four new cases of COVID19 recorded November 6.

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 December 2020 at 9:34pm, updated 22 December 2020 at 10:13pm
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Contact tracers in New South Wales have added fifty new venues to list of COVID-19 hotspots, Victorian authorities identified 300 people in the state to have visited COVID-19 hotspots NSW and in sports, Steve Smith is confident a nagging back complaint won't prevent him from building his MCG record.

Published 22 December 2020 at 9:34pm, updated 22 December 2020 at 10:13pm
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Western Australia will resume quarantine-free travel with South Australia from Christmas Day.

WA's Premier, Mark McGowan, says the date is timed to coincide with South Australia recording 28 days without community spread of the virus.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian says she is happy with the downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases, saying it shows the chosen policy settings are right.

Advertisement
Eight infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours: seven are directly linked to the Northern Beaches cluster, which now numbers 90.

The eighth case is a nurse involved in transporting patients in hotel quarantine.

Victorian authorities say they identified 300 people in the state who visited COVID-19 hotspots in New South Wales

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been awarded a US military award for "leadership in addressing global challenges" and strengthening the Australia and United States partnership.

US President Donald Trump nominated the recipients of the legion of merit award, naming Mr Morrison, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The two largest planets in our solar system have come closer together than have been since the Middle Ages in an astronomical event known as the "Christmas Star". 

Whilst not an actual star, Saturn and Jupiter moved within 0.1 degrees of each other, close enough to appear like a single bright star.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Read more

SBS Punjabi News 21 Dec: 15 new COVID-19 cases in New South Wales recorded on Monday

SBS Punjabi News 16 Dec: A man employed to transport international crew at Sydney airport tests positive to COVID-19

SBS Punjabi News 15 Dec: Electoral college confirms Joe Biden as next US President



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics