SBS Punjabi News 22 December 2020: COVID-19 updates from around Australia

Western Australia will resume quarantine-free travel with South Australia from Christmas Day.





WA's Premier, Mark McGowan, says the date is timed to coincide with South Australia recording 28 days without community spread of the virus.





New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian says she is happy with the downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases, saying it shows the chosen policy settings are right.





Eight infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours: seven are directly linked to the Northern Beaches cluster, which now numbers 90.





The eighth case is a nurse involved in transporting patients in hotel quarantine.





Victorian authorities say they identified 300 people in the state who visited COVID-19 hotspots in New South Wales





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been awarded a US military award for "leadership in addressing global challenges" and strengthening the Australia and United States partnership.





US President Donald Trump nominated the recipients of the legion of merit award, naming Mr Morrison, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.





The two largest planets in our solar system have come closer together than have been since the Middle Ages in an astronomical event known as the "Christmas Star".





Whilst not an actual star, Saturn and Jupiter moved within 0.1 degrees of each other, close enough to appear like a single bright star.





