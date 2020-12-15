SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News 15 Dec: Electoral college confirms Joe Biden as next US President

SBS Punjabi

United States President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks at an announcement event for more key members of his administration in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, December 11, 2020. Credit: Biden Transition via CNP/Sipa USA

United States President-elect Joe Biden held a prime-time address to call on Americans to "turn the page" on the Trump era. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2020 at 9:22pm
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

In this bulletin: US President-elect Joe Biden says democracy has prevailed, Ambulance Victoria experienced a big surge in callouts across Melbourne last night, and in sports, the AFL's boss Gillon McLachlan apologises to Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander players over its vaccination policy.

Published 15 December 2020 at 9:22pm
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
US President-elect Joe Biden says democracy has prevailed as he vows to write a new chapter of history after winning the Electoral College vote.

Mr Biden and his vice-president elect Kamala Harris secured 307 electoral votes, well above the 270 needed to claim victory against Donald Trump.

Australia's Foreign Minister says if China's coal ban is confirmed, it'd be a discriminatory act that fails to meet free trade agreement obligations.

Advertisement
The federal government is hoping to clarify reports of China deciding to ban Australian coal, which could potentially escalate its trade dispute.

The final hearings for the Disability Royal Commission into abuse and neglect of people with disability for the year, are being over the next two days.

Ambulance Victoria experienced a big surge in callouts across Melbourne last night with the jump in demand blamed on coronavirus.

Weather forecasters are warning hazardous surf conditions could pose a threat for Sydney-siders and people on the New South Wales coast.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Also Read

SBS Punjabi News 10 Dec: China imposes further tariffs on Australian wine

SBS Punjabi News 9 Dec: A New South Wales teenager arrested for allegedly committing terrorism-related offences

SBS Punjabi News Dec 8: Australian parliament passes new foreign relations legislation



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics