SBS Punjabi News 15 Dec: Electoral college confirms Joe Biden as next US President

US President-elect Joe Biden says democracy has prevailed as he vows to write a new chapter of history after winning the Electoral College vote.





Mr Biden and his vice-president elect Kamala Harris secured 307 electoral votes, well above the 270 needed to claim victory against Donald Trump.





Australia's Foreign Minister says if China's coal ban is confirmed, it'd be a discriminatory act that fails to meet free trade agreement obligations.





The federal government is hoping to clarify reports of China deciding to ban Australian coal, which could potentially escalate its trade dispute.





The final hearings for the Disability Royal Commission into abuse and neglect of people with disability for the year, are being over the next two days.





Ambulance Victoria experienced a big surge in callouts across Melbourne last night with the jump in demand blamed on coronavirus.





Weather forecasters are warning hazardous surf conditions could pose a threat for Sydney-siders and people on the New South Wales coast.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





