SBS Punjabi News 9 Dec: A New South Wales teenager arrested for allegedly committing terrorism-related offences

A teenager from Albury has been arrested by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team and is expected to be charged with terrorism-related offences.

A teenager from Albury has been arrested by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team and is expected to be charged with terrorism-related offences. Source: Australian Federal Police

Published 9 December 2020 at 9:46pm
By MP Singh
In this bulletin: A New South Wales teenager arrested for allegedly committing terrorism-related offences, New Zealand marks a year since the deadly eruption of Whakaari /White Island, And in sport, Australia beat India in 3rd T-20 to prevent a clean sweep.

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

An 18-year-old New South Wales man has been arrested for allegedly committing terrorism-related offences.

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter has rejected union claims by that proposed changes to workplace laws would see employees being paid less.

Federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese says Labour doesn't intend to support the government's industrial relations bill as it stands.

Survivors, family members, first responders, and government officials have gathered at a memorial service in New Zealand to mark a year since the deadly Whakaari /White Island eruption.

A mother and two children quarantining at a hotel in Tasmania have tested positive for COVID-19, ending the state's 120-day run without a new case

All six of the symptomatic international arrivals quarantined in Melbourne have tested negative for COVID-19.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

