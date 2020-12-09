SBS Punjabi News 9 Dec: A New South Wales teenager arrested for allegedly committing terrorism-related offences

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





An 18-year-old New South Wales man has been arrested for allegedly committing terrorism-related offences.





Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter has rejected union claims by that proposed changes to workplace laws would see employees being paid less.





Federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese says Labour doesn't intend to support the government's industrial relations bill as it stands.





Survivors, family members, first responders, and government officials have gathered at a memorial service in New Zealand to mark a year since the deadly Whakaari /White Island eruption.





A mother and two children quarantining at a hotel in Tasmania have tested positive for COVID-19, ending the state's 120-day run without a new case





All six of the symptomatic international arrivals quarantined in Melbourne have tested negative for COVID-19.





