SBS Punjabi News 7 Dec: Western Australia to reopen its borders to Victoria and New South Wales as planned

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has announced his state will reopen its borders to New South Wales and Victoria tomorrow Dec 8, as planned.





Victoria's new-look hotel quarantine program has begun, with Melbourne Airport welcoming its first international flights in more than five months.





Advertisement

Labor says the federal government is failing Australians stranded overseas by not setting up a national quarantine centre to deal with large-scale repatriations during the pandemic.





The federal government says its new industrial relations legislation strikes the right balance between giving regular casuals greater rights to convert to permanent staff, while incentivising employers to hire casuals.





Australian Council of Trade Unions President, Michele O’Neil, says there's no onus on employers to ensure causal workers get to convert to a permanent position.





The federal opposition has introduced a bill to parliament that would provide workers affected by domestic violence with 10 days of paid leave a year.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus









