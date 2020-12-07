SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News 7 Dec: Western Australia to reopen its borders to Victoria and New South Wales as planned

SBS Punjabi

Victoria has effectively eliminated COVID-19 after recording four weeks without a new locally transmitted case.

Victoria has effectively eliminated COVID-19 after recording four weeks without a new locally transmitted case. Source: AAP Image - AP Photo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2020 at 9:55pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Western Australia to reopen its borders to Victoria and New South Wales as planned, The federal government reveals proposed changes to industrial relations legislation, And in sport, Queensland revives its bid to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Published 7 December 2020 at 9:55pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has announced his state will reopen its borders to New South Wales and Victoria tomorrow Dec 8, as planned.

Victoria's new-look hotel quarantine program has begun, with Melbourne Airport welcoming its first international flights in more than five months.

Advertisement
Labor says the federal government is failing Australians stranded overseas by not setting up a national quarantine centre to deal with large-scale repatriations during the pandemic.

The federal government says its new industrial relations legislation strikes the right balance between giving regular casuals greater rights to convert to permanent staff, while incentivising employers to hire casuals.

Australian Council of Trade Unions President, Michele O’Neil, says there's no onus on employers to ensure causal workers get to convert to a permanent position.

The federal opposition has introduced a bill to parliament that would provide workers affected by domestic violence with 10 days of paid leave a year.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Also Read

SBS Punjabi News 3 Dec: Australia on track to distribute first coronavirus vaccinations by March 2021

SBS Punjabi News 2 Dec: Australia's economy technically out of recession



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics