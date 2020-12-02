SBS Punjabi News 2 Dec: Australia's economy technically out of recession

In this bulletin:





Australia's economy is technically out of recession, growing by 3.3 per cent in the September quarter.





Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show the results for the September quarter were driven by a 7.9 per cent increase in household consumption, as coronavirus restrictions lifted across most states and territories.





The New South Wales government has announced coronavirus restrictions will be further eased from next Monday [[Dec 7]].





South Australia has gone four days without recording any new coronavirus cases linked to a concerning cluster that emerged last month.





Victorian authorities are urging vigilance after coronavirus fragments were detected in a wastewater sample in the state's southwest.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is standing by his government's controversial Belt and Road deal with China after a senior Chinese official posted an offensive image of an Australian soldier.





Australia has experienced its hottest spring on record, with an average daily temperature of 24.53 degrees.











