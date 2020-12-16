SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News 16 Dec: A man employed to transport international crew at Sydney airport tests positive to COVID-19

A man is seen wearing a face mask at Sydney International Airport in Sydney.

A man is seen wearing a face mask at Sydney International Airport in Sydney. Source: AAP

Published 16 December 2020 at 9:03pm
By MP Singh
A man employed to transport international crew at Sydney airport tests positive to COVID-19; The Australian government heads to the independent umpire to resolve a trade dispute with China; and In sport, a doping hearing begins for AFL Eagles star Willie Rioli

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

A worker employed to transport air crew between Sydney Airport and the city's quarantine hotels has tested positive for COVID-19.

In response to the community transmission, Queensland says it's not considering its tightening state border rules with New South Wales at this stage.

Australia's acting chief medical officer says there is a high likelihood three vaccines against COVID-19 will be available for rollout next year.

The United States has expanded its rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine to more distribution centres, three days after emergency use authorisation was granted.

The federal government is taking its dispute with China to the World Trade Organisation, with Australia calling on the 'independent umpire' to resolve its fight over barley. 

The Aged care minister has confirmed two reports into coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes in Melbourne will be released before Christmas this year.

In AFL, West coast player Willie Rioli who has been provisionally suspended won't learn the findings of his doping hearing until next year.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


