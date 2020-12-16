SBS Punjabi News 16 Dec: A man employed to transport international crew at Sydney airport tests positive to COVID-19

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





A worker employed to transport air crew between Sydney Airport and the city's quarantine hotels has tested positive for COVID-19.





In response to the community transmission, Queensland says it's not considering its tightening state border rules with New South Wales at this stage.





Australia's acting chief medical officer says there is a high likelihood three vaccines against COVID-19 will be available for rollout next year.





The United States has expanded its rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine to more distribution centres, three days after emergency use authorisation was granted.





The federal government is taking its dispute with China to the World Trade Organisation, with Australia calling on the 'independent umpire' to resolve its fight over barley.





The Aged care minister has confirmed two reports into coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes in Melbourne will be released before Christmas this year.





In AFL, West coast player Willie Rioli who has been provisionally suspended won't learn the findings of his doping hearing until next year.





