SBS Punjabi News 21 Dec: 15 new COVID-19 cases in New South Wales recorded on Monday

A coronavirus outbreak at Sydney's Northern Beaches has grown to 85 cases after 15 new infections were detected on Monday [[21 Dec]].











Restrictions are in place for that area and several other parts of New South Wales until Wednesday to stop the spread of COVID-19.











The New South Wales government will make decisions later this week about how people in Sydney and surrounds can celebrate Christmas.





Acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly says the outbreak trend shows the new case numbers have risen and then fallen again.





Australia's Prime Minister says the border controls of states and territories to protect communities from the Sydney coronavirus outbreak are understandable but hopefully a short-term measure.





Victoria's Premier has again apologised for errors made during the hotel quarantine program after an inquiry report couldn't identify who decided to hire security guards.











The inquiry report found no consideration was given as to whether security guards were the right personnel to use, rather than defence staff or police officers.





Police in South Australia have blamed misinterpretation for incorrect advice given to travellers told they would have to quarantine on arrival to the state.





Queenslanders have until Tuesday morning,1AM 22 DEC, to return home from Greater Sydney to complete a coronavirus test and quarantine at home.





Canberra health officials are warning the community not to count on travel restrictions being eased before Christmas.





The swearing-in of new federal Ministers will happen virtually on Tuesday [[22 DEC]] to confirm the latest cabinet reshuffle announced last week.





The Tasmanian government is backing the cancellation of Sydney to Hobart yacht race but is concerned the tourism sector will suffer as a result.





It's the first time the event hasn't been held in its 76 year history but Premier Peter Gutwein says it was the right decision for organisers to make on Friday.





