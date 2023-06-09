Clinical optometrist with a vision to improve eye health care in Australia

Key Points Bhajandeep Grewal received an international scholarship to advance Australian optometry.

Ms Grewal travelled to the US to understand latest research..

She is particularly interested in preventing blindness.

Optometry Australia's LOOK International program awarded clinical optometrist and clinical trial coordinator, Bhajandeep Grewal, an $8,000 scholarship which she used to travel to the US to learn about cutting-edge optometry research.



Credit: Supplied. Optometry Australia launched the LOOK (Looking Outward on Optometric Knowledge) International program in 2020 to expand optometry scope of practice by funding study tours to investigate international advances in optometry not available here.





Ms Grewal shared her action plan wth SBS Punjabi: "My aim is to learn about the best collaborative care model approach from various stakeholders, tertiary ophthalmology hospitals, optometry research institutes and pharmaceutical companies involved in clinical trials in US and start putting what I learn into practice in Australia.



"I can't wait to begin implementing these learnings in my role at the Centre for Eye Research Australia (CERA)," said the 27-year-old.



Credit: Supplied. Ms Grewal, who spent her childhood in the rural town of Griffith on an orange and grape farm, said she was the first university graduate in her family.





"I think growing up in a relaxed, (rural) environment inculcated me with the values and ethics that helped me grab this life-changing opportunity to learn from the brightest minds worldwide," she says.





Looking to put her learning into practice, Ms Grewal said she aimed to combat eye-blinding diseases.





Click on the audio icon to listen to this interview with Bhaj Grewal in Punjabi.

