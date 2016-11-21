SBS Punjabi

Common viral infections in kids

Dr Raj Khillan

Dr Raj Khillan Source: Supplied

Published 21 November 2016 at 3:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
In this interview, Dr Khillan talks about the most common health problems found in toddlers and young kids and explains how to treat them.

Change of season, exposure to new environment, starting child care etc can cause a number of common ailments amongst kids. While there are some that need immediate attention, most of them are viral infections that simply take their course before clearing themselves out.

 





